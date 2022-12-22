KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – Tennessee senior edge rusher Byron Young will forego his final year of eligibility and enter the 2023 NFL Draft.

Young announced the decision on his Twitter.

“What a ride it has been,” said Young in his social post. “Thank you to Vol Nation for welcoming me with open arms to Rocky Top. From when I first stepped on campus, I made sure to give my all for Tennessee every single day.”

Young said in his post that he plans to play in the Orange Bowl to close out his career.

“I want to say that the job is not finished,” said Young. “I look forward to taking the field with my brothers in the Orange Bowl before declaring for the 2023 NFL Draft.”

The edge rusher leads the team with five sacks and 10 tackles for loss this season. In two seasons, Young amounted 80 tackles, 21.5 TFLs and 10.5 sacks.

“From when I first stepped on campus, I made sure to give my all for Tennessee every single day and, thanks to the coaching of Coach Garner and Coach Heupel, I became the player I am today.”

During Young’s 2-year career with the Vols, the 24-year-old Young played in 23 games with 20 starts.

“From my time at Dollar General to seeing a flyer to try out for Georgia Military College’s football team, every single road has led me down the path I was destined for,” Young wrote.

Young called his journey “long and challenging,” but said “everything happens for a reason.”

Young’s teammates who have also declared for the 2023 NFL draft include Jaylin Hyatt, who will skip the Orange Bowl, Offensive lineman Darnell Wright declared his intent on Dec. 15, and Cedric Tillman, who will also skip the Orange Bowl.