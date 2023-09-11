KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Tennessee did enough to win their first game at Neyland Stadium on Saturday, but not enough to advance in the latest edition of the Associated Press Top 25 poll.

The Week 3 edition of the poll released Sunday saw the Volunteers drop two spots to No. 11 following their 30-13 home win over Austin Peay.

Saturday’s marquee match between Texas and Alabama saw the Longhorns leap seven spots to No. 4 after snapping the Crimson Tide’s 21-game home winning streak. Alabama fell seven positions to No. 10.

Josh Heupel’s usually quickfire offense was held in check by the Governors, with the Vols capturing their first lead in the final seconds of the first half when quarterback Joe Milton III ran for a six-yard touchdown. Austin Peay quarterback Mike DiLiello threw for 260 yards, more than twice the total allowed by Tennessee in their season-opening win over Virginia.

The Vols remain without standout linebacker Keenan Pili, a graduate transfer from BYU who suffered an injury against Virginia.

Tennessee will now prepare for their first game of SEC play when they travel to Gainesville to take on Florida. The game will kick off at 7 p.m. on Saturday. It will be broadcast on ESPN.

The Vols will return home for three consecutive home games against UTSA, South Carolina, and Texas A&M before hitting the road to take on Alabama on Oct. 21.