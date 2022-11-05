ATHENS, Ga. (WATE) — No. 1 Tennessee dropped its first game of the year 27-13 as the offense sputtered -against No. 3 Georgia.

The Vols entered the game averaging 598 yards per game, but the Bulldogs defense held them to just 289 yards on Saturday.

The Georgia defensive line controlled the line of scrimmage sacking Hendon Hooker 6 times.

Hooker finished the game with a pedestrian stat line, 23/33 for 195 yards with no touchdowns and 1 interception.

Tennessee’s defense came up big on the first drive of the game when Tamarion McDonald recovered a Georgia fumble leading to a Chase McGrath 47 yard field goal to give the Vols a 3-0 lead.

Georgia responded with a 5-play 80 yard drive capped by a Stetson Bennett 13 yard touchdown run to the corner of the end zone, giving the Bulldogs a 7-3 lead with 8:32 remaining in the first quarter.

Special teams played a big role for the Bulldogs in the first quarter, Brett Thorson boomed a 75 yard punt that was downed at the one yard line. After holding Tennessee to a 3 and out, Bennett hit Ladd McConkey on the first play of the next drive for a 37 yard touchdown strike to give Georgia a 14-3 lead.

Georgia defensive back Jaheim Singletary (9) breaks up a pass intended for Tennessee wide receiver Cedric Tillman (4) during the first half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Nov. 5, 2022 in Athens, Ga. (AP Photo/John Bazemore)

Georgia running back Daijun Edwards (30) runs away from Tennessee defensive back Doneiko Slaughter (0) after making a catch during the first half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Nov. 5, 2022 in Athens, Ga. (AP Photo/John Bazemore)

Georgia quarterback Stetson Bennett (13) throws from the pocket during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Tennessee, Saturday, Nov. 5, 2022 in Athens, Ga. (AP Photo/John Bazemore)

Georgia wide receiver Ladd McConkey (84) is stopped by Tennessee linebacker Aaron Beasley (24) after a catch during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Tennessee Saturday, Nov. 5, 2022 in Athens, Ga. (AP Photo/John Bazemore)

Former Tennessee quarterback Payton Manning and his son Marshal watch an NCAA college football game between Georgia and Tennessee, Saturday, Nov. 5, 2022 in Athens, Ga. (AP Photo/John Bazemore)

Georgia wide receiver Arian Smith (11) makes a catch in front of Tennessee defensive back Brandon Turnage (8) during the first half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Nov. 5, 2022, in Athens, Ga. (AP Photo/John Bazemore)

Tennessee quarterback Hendon Hooker, left, fumbles as he is hit by Georgia defensive lineman Jalen Carter (88) in the end zone during the first half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Nov. 5, 2022, in Athens, Ga. Tennessee recovered the ball and avoided a safety. (AP Photo/John Bazemore)

Tennessee tight end Jacob Warren (87) makes a catch as Georgia defensive back Javon Bullard (22) defends during the first half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Nov. 5, 2022 in Athens, Ga. (AP Photo/John Bazemore)

Tennessee quarterback Hendon Hooker (5) is sacked by Georgia defensive linemen Tramel Walthour (90) and Nazir Stackhouse (78) during the first half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Nov. 5, 2022 in Athens, Ga. (AP Photo/John Bazemore)

Georgia defensive lineman Tyrion Ingram-Dawkins (93) reacts after recovering a fumble during the second half of an NCAA college football game as Tennessee quarterback Hendon Hooker (5) looks on Saturday, Nov. 5, 2022 in Athens, Ga. (AP Photo/John Bazemore)

Georgia head coach Kirby Smart, center, reacts along the sideline during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Tennessee, Saturday, Nov. 5, 2022 in Athens, Ga. (AP Photo/John Bazemore)

Tennessee running back Jaylen Wright (20) runs the ball as Georgia defensive back Tykee Smith (23) chases during the first half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Nov. 5, 2022 in Athens, Ga. (AP Photo/John Bazemore)

Tennessee quarterback Hendon Hooker (5) looks for an open receiver during the second half of an NCAA college football game against Georgia, Saturday, Nov. 5, 2022 in Athens, Ga. (AP Photo/John Bazemore)

Tennessee running back Jaylen Wright (20) is stopped by Georgia defensive back Tykee Smith (23) during the second half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Nov. 5, 2022 in Athens, Ga. (AP Photo/John Bazemore)

Tennessee head coach Josh Heupel walks off the field after losing to Georgia in an NCAA college football game Saturday, Nov. 5, 2022 in Athens, Ga. (AP Photo/John Bazemore)

Georgia extended the lead to 21-3 on the 2nd play of the 2nd quarter when Bennett hit Marcus R.-Jacksaint in the back of the end zone from 3-yards out.

Tennessee was held without a touchdown in the first half of a game for the first time in the Josh Heupel era.

The sellout crowd at Sanford stadium played a significant role in the game, making it tough for the Vols to communicate at the line of scrimmage. Tennessee finished the game with 7 false starts and 9 pre-snap penalties all together.

The Bulldogs led 24-6 at the half.

Georgia added a field goal in the 3rd quarter on a 15 play 67 yard drive taking up 8:44 to lead 27-6 after 3 quarters of play.

Tennessee tacked on a touchdown in the 4th quarter, after Hooker hit Jalin Hyatt for a big gain on 4th down, Jaylen Wright punched it in from two yards out to pull Tennessee within 14 at 27-13 with 4:15 to play in the game.

EDITORS NOTE: This story has been updated with new information.