KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — The Tennessee Volunteers will once again conclude their football season with a bowl game in the state of Florida. With roughly 40% of all bowl games in program history taking place in the Sunshine State, let’s take a look at how they’ve fared.

Tennessee’s postseason history in Florida dates all the way back to the first official bowl in program history when General Robert Neyland coached the Vols to a 17-0 win over Oklahoma in the 1939 Orange Bowl. Tennessee boasts a 13-7 all-time record in Florida bowl games, excluding the 2020 Gator Bowl victory that was vacated due to NCAA violations under head coach Jeremy Pruitt.

Head coach Josh Heupel will lead the Vols in their first Citrus Bowl appearance in 21 years when they face off against Iowa on New Year’s Day. It will be the Vols’ sixth appearance in the Citrus Bowl, tying six other schools for the most all-time. Their lone loss came in 1994 against Penn State.

The Florida bowl game the Vols have played in most frequently is the Gator Bowl. Tennessee has appeared in it seven times and won it four times, again excluding the vacated victory from 2020. Their last official Gator Bowl win came against Iowa in 2015 when it was called the TaxSlayer Bowl.

Tennessee’s 2023 triumph over Clemson marked the Vols’ first Orange Bowl victory since General Neyland’s 1939 win. With an all-time record of 2-3, it is the only Florida bowl game that Tennessee has a losing record in.

The four other appearances in a Florida bowl game by Tennessee occurred in the ReliaQuest Bowl, formerly known as the Outback or Hall of Fame Bowl, in Tampa. Tennessee boasts a 3-1 record in these games.

Their last Outback Bowl appearance came in 2015, culminating in a 45-6 win over Northwestern. Penn State handed Tennessee its only Outback Bowl loss in the 2007 edition.

The 2024 Cheez-It Citrus Bowl will kick off on January 1 at 1 p.m. It will be broadcast live on WATE-TV.