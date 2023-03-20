KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – Tennessee football coach Josh Heupel spoke to local media on Monday, the first day of spring practice ahead of the 2023 season.

He discussed the leadership of senior quarterback Joe Milton, the success of Tennessee spring sports, five-star freshman QB Nico Iamaleava and much more. Watch his full press conference above.

The Vol are just a month away from the annual Orange and White game. The 2022 game was closed to the public while the stadium underwent major renovations.

This year’s spring football game will mark the first time admission to the game will not be free since 2011.