NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — After dominating Virginia 49-13 on Saturday, the Vols made their first appearance in the top 10 of the Associated Press Top 25 college football poll on Tuesday.

Tennessee started the season ranked at No. 12. The Vols moved up three spots and are now ranked No. 9.

This is the highest ranking for the Vols since they finished the 2022 season at No. 6.

Tennessee made quick work of the Cavaliers thanks to a three-headed running back monster. Jaylen Wright ran for 115 yards, Jabari Small tacked on 67 and Dylan Sampson found the end zone four times.

After setting an attendance record at Nissan Stadium in Nashville, Tennessee will return to Neyland Stadium when they host Austin Peay at 5 p.m. in Week 2. Josh Heupel’s team will begin SEC play in Week 3 when they travel to Gainesville to take on Florida.