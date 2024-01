KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Redshirt junior offensive lineman Gerald Mincey has entered the transfer portal after spending two seasons at Tennessee.

Mincey transferred to the Vols in 2022 from Florida. During his time on Rocky Top, the lineman played in 21 games with 13 starts.

In the 2023 season, Mincey was a part of 510 snaps and only surrendered two sacks.

Mincey initially planned to return to UT in 2024 before entering the portal. He was the projected starting right tackle for next season.