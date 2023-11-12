KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — The Vols have fallen from their top 15 ranking in the AP Top 25 Poll after their 36-7 loss to Missouri Saturday night.

In the week 12 poll, Tennessee fell seven places to number 21, meanwhile the Tigers jumped five places, ranked at number 11.

Last week, the Vols had been ranked at number 14 after their 59-3 homecoming win over UConn, but their defeat to the Tigers pushed Tennessee lower in the ranks than they were before homecoming.

The Top 8 places remain unchanged, with Alabama taking number 8, and Georgia maintaining it’s number one position.

Ole Miss also fell from number 10 to number 13 after their 52-17 loss to Georgia.

After their loss to Missouri, the Vols are out of the race for the SEC East title. Saturday’s game was the lowest scoring game that the Vols have had under Head Coach Josh Heupel.

Next Saturday, the Vols will take on Georgia at Neyland Stadium at 3:30 p.m. The following weekend, Tennessee will play Vanderbilt in Knoxville.