KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — University of Tennessee running back Jabari Small has declared for the 2024 NFL draft.

Small has played 11 games in the 2023 season as a senior and finished the regular season with 95 rushes for 475 yards and two touchdowns.

“Only a few get to experience this special journey, and I’m grateful I got to do this with the guys in our locker room. I’ll always carry these memories with me wherever I go,” wrote Small in a statement shared on X.

He went on to say as he moves into the next chapter he will forever carry the pride and spirit of the University of Tennessee with him.

Several other players have also shared that they are declaring for the draft including Joe Milton, Kamal Hadden, and Jaylen Wright.