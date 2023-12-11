KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — The Tennessee secondary is set for a big transformation heading into 2024 with multiple players having already entered the transfer portal ahead of the Citrus Bowl on New Years Day.

Six Tennessee defensive backs have already announced that they’ve entered the transfer portal in search of new teams for next season.

Tamarion McDonald became the latest to do so on Monday. The senior from Memphis had started every game for Tennessee since the beginning of 2022. He recorded 116 tackles, 8.5 tackles for loss, four interceptions, 16 pass breakups and one fumble recovery over four years on Rocky Top.

De’Shawn Rucker also entered the transfer portal on Monday. He appeared in just four games in 2023.

After four years and 43 games at Tennessee, Doneiko Slaughter announced his decision to transfer on Sunday. The Roswell, Georgia native set a career-high in tackles this year despite missing two games.

Warren Burrell announced his decision to join Georgia Tech on Sunday after entering the transfer portal last month. He has two years of eligibility remaining after playing 40 games at Tennessee.

Brandon Turnage has entered the transfer portal after joining Tennessee from Alabama in 2021. Freshman safety Jack Luttrell rounds out the group of Tennessee defensive backs who have announced their decisions to transfer.