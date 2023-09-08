The players run through the T during the SEC game between the Alabama Crimson Tide and the Tennessee Volunteers at Neyland Stadium in Knoxville, TN

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — The University of Tennessee Volunteers are kicking off the season with a sold-out home field.

The September 9 Austin Peay game is the fifth home game that the Vols have sold out for the season, according to a post made by the Vols on X, formerly known as Twitter.

The University of Tennessee reported on August 14 that the UTSA, South Carolina, Texas A&M and Georgia home games were also sold out and that limited tickets were available for UConn, and Vanderbilt games on November 4 and Nov. 25 respectively.

Tickets are still available for the sold-out games on TicketMaster via verified resale, however, affordable seats are limited. One of the more expensive tickets at the November 18 Georgia game was priced at $5,720.13 with fees included.

The news of UT selling out their fifth game of the season is no surprise, especially considering their 11-2 season and six sold-out home games last season.

In May, UT Athletics announced that it had sold out of its more than 70,000 season tickets for 2023

With more than 100,000 fans at Rocky Top on Saturday, local businesses are expected to benefit. In 2022, each home game weekend made an economic impact of roughly $42 million according to Downtown Knoxville Alliance Executive Director, Michele Hummel.