KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Tennessee stepped up to the podium at SEC Media Days with increased scrutiny following the school’s best football season in 20 years. Head coach Josh Heupel and the players made their aspirations clear: win the SEC East Division title.

The Volunteers are coming off a stellar 11-2 record in a season that saw them upset rival Alabama, reach No. 1 for the first time in the College Football Playoff era, and conclude the year with a dominant win over Clemson in the Orange Bowl.

Despite their impressive accomplishments, Heupel and his players made it clear at SEC Media Days in Nashville that they did not reach all their goals.

“Next step- winning the [SEC] East,” quarterback Joe Milton said. “That’s our main goal as a team, as a whole. Coach Heupel preaches that every day and that’s what we live up to.”

Milton was named the Most Valuable Player in Tennessee’s Orange Bowl win and will now be tasked with spearheading an offense that set 15 school records in 2022.

Tennessee will have to dethrone the two-time, defending national champion Georgia to reach their goal and reach their first SEC Championship game since 2007. The Bulldogs will travel to Knoxville on Nov. 18 in the penultimate week of the regular season.

Tight end Jacob Warren and defensive lineman Omari Thomas also reiterated the lofty goal on Thursday, saying that the team’s mentality has shifted from hoping they can win in Heupel’s first year to expecting to do so heading into year three.

“Nobody expects that we’re going to win more games than we do,” Warren said. “We obviously appreciate the support, but no one has higher expectations than we do, and that’s the way it should be.”

The increased expectations on the Vols will likely be reflected in the Preseason Associated Press Top 25, which will be released on Aug. 15. Tennessee wasn’t ranked in the 2022 preseason rankings, but received the most votes of any team outside the top 25.

“The success that they had a year ago only happens because of the work they put in. We’re still on that journey to become what we’re capable of individually and collectively as a program,” Heupel said. “High goals, high aspirations. They knew that we had areas we need to improve upon too.”