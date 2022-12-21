KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – While Josh Heupel prepares the Volunteers for next week’s Orange Bowl, the next generation of Tennessee stars are officially putting pen to paper Wednesday as the early signing period begins.

While the three-day early signing day precedes the traditional national signing day on Feb. 1, many major recruits are ready to sign on the dotted line and begin their collegiate careers. Some 2023 signees have already joined the team for bowl practice.

Editor’s Note: This story will be updated periodically with live coverage and updates from the WATE 6 On Your Side Sports Team.

Nico Iamaleava (QB)

Tennessee’s 2023 class is headlined by this standout five-star prospect, who first announced his commitment in March. The Long Beach, California native was ranked as the No. 2 overall prospect in the nation behind Arch Manning, nephew of Peyton and Eli Manning, by Rivals.com. He was also rated No. 3 overall by 247Sports and On3. considered him the No. 10 prospect overall. Iamaleava (pronounced Ee-uh-ma-LAY-AH-va) was also a standout volleyball player. He’s already joined Tennessee at bowl practice as an early enrollee.

Daevin Hobbs (DL)

Tabbed as the No. 1 prospect from the state of North Carolina by 247Sports and Rivals.com, Hobbs announced his commitment to Tennessee last month and will arrive on Rocky Top in January ahead of spring practices. Both On3.com and 247Sports rated him a five-star prospect and the No. 3 defensive lineman in the country. He was also a standout on the basketball court, helping Jay M. Robinson High School in Concord to the 2021 Class 2A state championship.

Arion Carter (LB )

The star linebacker from Smyrna announced his commitment to the Vols last week. Carter is a consensus five-star prospect and was named the 2022 6A Mr. Football winner. He is considered one of the top linebacker prospects in the nation. Carter is rated as the No. 1 prospect in Tennessee by Rivals and No. 2 according to the On3 Consensus and 247Sports Composite industry-generated rankings. He also lettered in basketball and qualified for the state track & field meet in the 300-meter hurdles.

Caleb Herring (DL)

While Rivals considers the aforementioned Carter as the top prospect in Tennessee, Herring tops the rankings from On3, 247Sports and the 247Sports Composite rankings. He’s considered a top-15 edge rusher in the 2022 class by all major recruiting outlets and rated as high as No. 5 by Rivals. He will join his brother, Elijah, a linebacker who just finished his freshman season for the Vos. Herring also enrolled at Tennessee early and is participating in bowl practices.

Cameron Seldon (WR)

This consensus four-star prospect is considered the top player in the state of Virginia by 247Sports, which also rated him as No. 28 ranked player in the country. Seldon is an elite athlete with state championships in the 100-meter dash, 200-meter dash (twice), and the 4×100 relay. He also played basketball in high school and chose Tennessee over 12 Power Five offers. He will arrive in Knoxville in January and go through spring practices.

Trevor Duncan (DL)

Knoxville Catholic High School’s Trevor Duncan officially put pen to paper on Wednesday as the early signing period got underway. Duncan is considered a consensus three-star prospect by all major recruiting services and rated the No. 13 player in the state by On3 and ESPN. His father, Casey, played college football at Memphis and Murray State and his brother, Cody, just wrapped up his third season as a walk-on tight end at Virginia Tech.

Nathan Leacock (WR)

Both the 247Sports Composite rankings and the On3 Consensus rankings slotted the 6’3″ wideout as the No. 3 overall prospect from North Carolina. The consensus four-star prospect set recorded a school-record 1,703 receiving yards and 23 receiving touchdowns his senior year at Millbrook High School in Raleigh, where he also helped the track & field team to a state championship. Leacock committed to Tennessee in July and has already arrived on campus to participate in bowl practices.

Chandavian Bradley (DL)

This consensus four-star recruit is rated as a top 120 player by all major recruiting services and as high as the No. 59 overall player in the country by ESPN. He contributed on both sides of the ball at Platte County High School in Missouri, where he also played basketball and ran track. He committed to Tennessee in July after receiving 31 offers from Power Five programs.

Tyree Weathersby (DL)

The latest in a long line of signees from Georgia, Weathersby is rated a four-star prospect by On3 and the 247Sports Composite rankings. On3 scored him as the No. 11 player from Georgia and the No. 128 overall player in the country. He committed to the Vols in July 2022 after receiving 22 Division I offers, including 13 from Power Five programs.

Larry Johnson III (OL)

This 6’7″, 365-pound offensive lineman joins Tennessee as a junior college transfer from Hutchinson Community College in Kansas, where former UT standout Alvin Kamara also played before transferring to Rocky Top. The 247Sports Composite rankings tabbed him as the No. 2 JUCO offensive tackle prospect in the nation. He has three years of eligibility remaining and arrived on campus in December to participate in bowl practices.

Jalen Smith (LB)

Rivals has tabbed Smith as a four-star prospect and the No. 15 linebacker in the nation. He is rated a three-star player by 247Sports, ESPN and On3. He won the Georgia All Region 4-7A Defensive Player of the Year honors as a senior and chose Tennessee over 25 Power Five offers. Smith also ran track in high school.

Nathan Robinson (DL)

Another in-state signing, Robinson hails from Greenbrier High School just north of Nashville. He’s rated a three-star recruit by all major recruiting services. 47Sports Composite rankings, Rivals and On3 all rated him the No. 15 player in Tennessee. Robinson also competed in several track and field competitions including shot put discus, 110-meter hurdles and the 4×100 relay.

Ayden Bussell (OL)

All major recruiting services rated Bussell as a three-star prospect. According to UTSports.com, he did not allow a single sack in the past three seasons at Mount Juliet High School. The 247Sports Composite rankings tabbed him as the No. 56 offensive tackle prospect in the country. He also was high school track and field athlete and committed to Tennessee in January.

Vysen Lang (OL)

The offensive line prospect from Pike Road, Alabama chose Tennessee over 25 other Division I offers, including 10 SEC programs. Lang is a consensus three-star prospect rated the No. 23 player from Alabama and No. 34 overall interior offensive lineman in the nation by 247Sports. He has arrived in Knoxville in December and is also participating in bowl practices.

Jack Luttrell (DB)

This consensus three-star prospect from Gainesville, Georgia chose Tennessee over six other offers from Power Five programs. Luttrell is rated the No. 62 player in the state of Georgia by Rivals and is already participating in practice with Tennessee. He was also an all-regional selection soccer player.