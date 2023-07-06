KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — One of the University of Tennessee football’s standouts from last year’s team is now in a battle with a rare disease called Myositis. The disease can cause serious damage to a person’s muscles if left untreated.

Many people may not have ever heard of the term Myositis. Vol For Life Trevon “Tre” Flowers announced Thursday that he has been battling the disease since the past football season.

Myositis affects up to 10 out of one million people a year and has recently impacted the health of Flowers.

“Myositis is a muscle disease that is really characterized by the inflammation of the muscles,” said Dr. Kenny Sizemore with Summit Medical Group.

Patients like Flowers learned the immune system attacks the muscles causing damage.

“It can be debilitating. It can be a very serious disease because the chronic inflammation can attack the muscles resulting in damage to the muscles,” Sizemore said. “Sometimes we can recover muscle function with appropriate treatment.”

On his Instagram, Flowers revealed that he began treatment in February.

“This disease attacked my body so fast, I didn’t understand why I was feeling the way I was. I knew something wasn’t right,” he said. “Good news is, after I found out what was going on, I started treatment ASAP. I was recently cleared to work out again.”

After being disappointed in not participating in this year’s senior bowl and UT’s Pro Day, Flowers has been cleared to play again. He said in the social media post that he will forever keep the faith and will be back stronger than ever.

The disease is incurable but there is medication to help with inflammation and other symptoms. Exercise helps as well.