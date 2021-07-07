Tennessee golf coach qualifies for US Amateur tournament

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Tennessee assistant golf coach Bo Andrews is among the best amateur golfers in the country. Andrews qualified Wednesday for the 121st U.S. Amateur tournament Aug. 9-15 at Oakmont Country Club in Oakmont, Pennsylvania.

Andrews was one of two golfers at the Longmeadow Country Club qualifier in Massachusetts to make the cut for acceptance into the U.S. Amateur. Andrews shot a first-round 66 and second-round 68 for a 6-under-par 134 to finish in a two-way tie with first alternate Ryan Kohler.

The Raleigh, North Carolina, native joined the Vols staff in 2018 and just finished his third year coaching in Knoxville after a strong collegiate career at Georgia Tech. He last made the U.S. Amateur in 2014 making the round of 32. He finished third in the 2020 Tennessee State Amateur.