Tennessee grad celebrates by wakeboarding in her cap and gown

MORRISTOWN, Tenn. (WATE) – One University of Tennessee student took to the lake in her cap and gown to celebrate her graduation.
Erika Long just graduated from Tennessee with a master’s degree in business management and human resource management.
When she couldn’t walk at graduation, she decided to surf the waves at Cherokee Lake in Morristown.
She can be seen turning her tassel and singing along to rocky top while wakeboarding.
Congratulations Erika!
