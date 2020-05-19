Tennessee grad celebrates by wakeboarding in her cap and gown

Orange & White Nation

by:

Posted: / Updated:

MORRISTOWN, Tenn. (WATE) – One University of Tennessee student took to the lake in her cap and gown to celebrate her graduation.

Erika Long just graduated from Tennessee with a master’s degree in business management and human resource management.

When she couldn’t walk at graduation, she decided to surf the waves at Cherokee Lake in Morristown.

She can be seen turning her tassel and singing along to rocky top while wakeboarding.

Congratulations Erika!

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

WATE 6 On Your Side Twitter