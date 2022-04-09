KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE)- Tennessee basketball Rick Barnes foreshadowed another open scholarship spot on the team on Thursday.

“Quentin has a decision to make. He wants to play. We’ve had some talks about it with him and there is some possibility that he is going to leave, which if he does, he’ll go to East Carolina with coach (Mike) Schwartz,” said Barnes candidly. “ We all respect Quentin but I think that’s what’s going to happen.”

Quentin Diboundje made it official on Saturday. The freshman shooting guard announced on social media that he is transferring to East Carolina. He will join former Tennessee associate head coach Michael Schwartz who took over the Pirates program.

“Mike (Schwartz) is going to hire a great friend of ours from France who helped us recruit Yves (Pons), Quentin, and some other guys,” said Barnes.

The 6’5″ guard averaged 5 minutes in his 7 total games played coming off of the bench this past season. His best effort came against USC Upstate on December 14 when he scored a season-high four points and had three assists after a season-best 11 minutes of work. He also grabbed 8 total rebounds including 5 defensive boards during his lone season in orange and white.

Diboundje wrote in an Instagram post, “Brotherly love. Thank you Vol nation. The marathon continues. I’m going to miss y’all.”

He is the fourth UT player to enter the transfer portal since the Vols’ season came to an end at the hands of Michigan in the Second Round of the NCAA Tournament.