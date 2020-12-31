Tennessee Hoops passes biggest test of the season

Tennessee head coach Rick Barnes directs his players during an NCAA college basketball game against St. Joseph’s in Knoxville, Tenn., Monday, Dec. 21, 2020. (Saul Young/Knoxville News Sentinel via AP, Pool)

COLUMBIA, MO (WATE) – #7 Tennessee (7-0) went on the road on Wednesday night, handing #12 Missouri (6-1) it’s first loss of the season 73-53 in both teams SEC opener.

The Vols jumped out to a 38-25 halftime lead shooting 54 percent from the field before the break.

Santiago Vescovi led the way offensively pouring in 15 points. He was 3-4 from beyond the arc.

Tennessee played suffocating defense holding the Tigers to just 36 percent shooting from the field. Yves Pons led the way on that end of the court finishing with a game high four blocks. He was also efficient on the offense end finishing with 13 points shooting 5-9 from the field.

Jaden Springer (13) and John Fulkerson (11) also finished in double figures for the Vols.

Tennessee returns to the court Saturday, January 2nd when they welcome Alabama into Thompson Boling Arena, tip off set for 6pm.