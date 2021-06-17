Tennessee hosting College World Series watch party for Sunday game vs. Virginia

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Can’t make the 920-mile trip to Omaha, Nebraska, to watch the Vols play in the College World Series? The Tennessee Athletic Department is hosting a “Big Orange Watch Party” on Sunday at Lindsey Nelson Stadium to give Vols fans a chance to gather and watch their team.

Admission is free for all fans. The stadium’s front gate opens at 1 p.m., and first pitch is set for 2 p.m. Free parking is available in the G16 garage and all other lots around the stadium.

The ESPN2 game broadcast will be shown live on the stadium videoboard, and drinks will be available for purchase. Fans are encouraged to bring their own snacks into the venue, but coolers, glass bottles and alcohol are prohibited during the family-friendly event.

Tennessee is making its fifth all-time appearance at the College World Series and first since 2005. The Vols will face Virginia in their first contest at the eight-team, double-elimination tournament. Tennessee is 50-16 this season and is riding a five-game win streak into Omaha.

The Vol Shop will be selling merchandise commemorating Tennessee’s historic season Sunday at the booth near the stadium entrance. Should rain or inclement weather occur, the event may be canceled. UTsports.com and @Vol_Sports on social media will have up-to-date information on a possible cancellation.