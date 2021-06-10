Tennessee hosting viewing party for Super Regional opener against LSU

Tennessee pitcher Sean Hunley (32) reacts after they defeated Florida 4-0 in an NCAA college baseball game to advance to the championship game Southeastern Conference tournament Saturday, May 29, 2021, in Hoover, Ala. (AP Photo/Butch Dill)

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — The momentum and backing behind the Tennessee baseball team is too much for Lindsey Nelson Stadium to contain. After selling out tickets in less than an hour to the Vols first NCAA Baseball Super Regional appearance since 2005, the athletic department announced Thursday it plans to host a “Big Orange Block Party” adjacent to Lindsey Nelson Stadium during this weekend’s games.

Former Vols football player Jayson Swain proposed the idea and athletic director Danny White and his staff developed plans for the free family-friendly fan experience.

The area opens at 4:30 p.m. Saturday and will open two-and-a-half hours prior to the first pitch on Sunday and Monday (if necessary) for the best-of-three series against LSU.

A limited number of standing-room-only tickets will go on sale at the front-entrance ticket window at Lindsey Nelson Stadium as gates open 90 minutes prior to each game. Fans interested in purchasing standing-room-only tickets may begin forming a line no earlier than 2 p.m. Saturday.



The Big Orange Block Party will feature a live big-screen game broadcast, games for children, access to concessions and more.

To accommodate the event, Pat Head Summitt Road will be closed to vehicle traffic between Fraternity Park Drive and Todd Helton Drive. The left-field gate near the porches will remain accessible.