KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — The Tennessee Volunteers have entered their bye week on a two-game losing streak to two teams from the SEC West who are now both ranked in the AP’s top 10. The Vols will travel to Lexington for a primetime matchup with the No. 12 Kentucky Wildcats on Nov. 6.

While the Vols enjoy the rest and extra-preparation of their bye week, the Wildcats will face Mississippi State on Oct. 30. The Cats are 6-1 so far this season and their lone loss came from No. 1 Georgia.

The Vols and Cats will face off at 7 p.m. and the game will air on ESPN2.