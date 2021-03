KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – Tennessee’s first spring practice under new head coach Josh Heupel will kick off Thursday after team activities were put on hold last week due to COVID-19.

The Vols had to push back the start of spring practice after team activities were paused due to COVID-19 cases in the program. Activities resumed on Monday, March 22.

The Orange & White Game is scheduled for April 24 and kickoff is set for 4 p.m. The game will be available to stream online on SEC Network+.