KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) ← Tennessee Lady Vols head coach Kellie Harper said Tuesday that sixth-year senior Keyen Green will miss the remainder of the season with an ACL tear.

Green was injured in Tennessee’s win over No. 13-ranked Georgia Bulldogs on Sunday. The 6’1″ forward started her collegiate career at Liberty University in 2016 and was rated as the No. 4 graduate transfer of 2020 by ESPN.com. She is only the third graduate transfer in Tennessee women’s basketball history.

The Philadelphia, Pa.- native had established herself as a key depth piece of the Lady Vols frontcourt this season, averaged 7.0 points and 3.2 rebounds in just under 15 minutes per game.

It marks the second consecutive season for Green that has been ended by injury. She played in just four games in her first year on Rocky Top before suffering a season-ending leg injury in practice.

Green also missed the entire 2018-19 season at Liberty due to an ankle injury.

With a record of 18-1 and 7-0 in SEC play, No. 4 Tennessee has enjoyed its best start to a season since they started 22-1 in route to SEC and NCAA Championships in 2007-2008.

The Lady Vols will continue the regular season Thursday, Jan. 27 when they travel to take on Auburn.