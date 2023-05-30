KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — The eyes of Vol Nation will be on Oklahoma City this week with Tennessee competing in the Women’s College World Series for the first time since 2015.

The Lady Vols punched their ticket to the biggest tournament in college softball by dispatching Texas at home in the NCAA Super Regional round.

They will now face Southeastern Conference rivals Alabama in the opening game of the College World Series. The eight-team tournament runs from June 1-9 with the final two teams competing in a best-of-three series for the national championship.

Tennessee versus Alabama will begin on Thursday, June 1 at noon. It will be broadcast on ESPN.

The winner of Game 1 will play the winner of Oklahoma vs. Stanford on Saturday, June 3 at 3 p.m. It will be broadcast on ABC. The loser will play on Friday, June 2 at 7 p.m. against the loser of Oklahoma-Stanford.

Karen Weekly‘s team will be one of seven aiming to dethrone top-ranked Oklahoma. The Sooners have won the last two national titles and enters the tournament on the longest winning streak in the history of NCAA Division 1 softball.

It has been a historic season for the Lady Vols. Tennessee won their second SEC regular-season title in program history, the first since 2007. They followed it up a week later with their first SEC Tournament championship since 2011. It is the first time in school history Tennessee won both in the same season.

Tennessee announced that softball head coach Karen Weekly has signed a contract extension to stay on Rocky Top through the 2028 season.