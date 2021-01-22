Tennessee makes Danny White the 2nd-highest paid athletic director in the country

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – The contract of Tennessee’s newly-appointed Director of Athletics Danny White will make him one of the highest paid athletic directors in college sports.

White will make $1.8 million per year with a 5% increase annually, a $719,000 raise from his previous salary at University of Central Florida. The length of the contract has yet to be disclosed.

He will also be eligible for an additional $300,000 annually if certain performance-based incentives for team athletic performance, academic performance and departmental operational goals are met.

According to a list recently published by Business Insider, his base salary would put him only behind Vanderbilt Athletic Director David Williams. Williams, who has a salary of $3,239,678, also serves as Vanderbilt’s vice chancellor of university affairs and is a tenured law professor.