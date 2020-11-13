Tennessee MBB picked to win SEC

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. – Tennessee was picked to win the 2021 Southeastern Conference men’s basketball championship in preseason voting by a select panel of both SEC and national media members.
The Volunteers, who return four starters and have fourth-ranked recruiting class in the country, are the overall preseason favorite for the first time since the 2008-09 season.
Tennessee seniors John Fulkerson and Yves Pons both received votes for SEC Player of the Year.
Fulkerson earned a spot on the preseason All-SEC first team, while Pons—the league’s reigning Defensive Player of the Year—was named a second-teamer.
First Team All-SEC
John Petty Jr., Alabama
Keyontae Johnson, Florida
Brandon Boston Jr., Kentucky
Trendon Watford, LSU
John Fulkerson, Tennessee
Second Team All-SEC
Olivier Sarr, Kentucky
Javonte Smart, LSU
Dru Smith, Missouri
AJ Lawson, South Carolina
Yves Pons, Tennessee
Savion Flagg, Texas A&M
SEC Player of the Year
Keyontae Johnson, Florida
Preseason Media Poll
1. Tennessee
2. Kentucky
3. LSU
4. Florida
5. Alabama
6. Arkansas
7. Auburn
8. South Carolina
9. Ole Miss
10. Missouri
11. Texas A&M
12. Mississippi State
13. Georgia
14. Vanderbilt