Tennessee MBB picked to win SEC

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. – Tennessee was picked to win the 2021 Southeastern Conference men’s basketball championship in preseason voting by a select panel of both SEC and national media members.

The Volunteers, who return four starters and have fourth-ranked recruiting class in the country, are the overall preseason favorite for the first time since the 2008-09 season.

Tennessee seniors John Fulkerson and Yves Pons both received votes for SEC Player of the Year.

Fulkerson earned a spot on the preseason All-SEC first team, while Pons—the league’s reigning Defensive Player of the Year—was named a second-teamer.

First Team All-SEC

John Petty Jr., Alabama

Keyontae Johnson, Florida

Brandon Boston Jr., Kentucky

Trendon Watford, LSU

John Fulkerson, Tennessee



Second Team All-SEC

Olivier Sarr, Kentucky

Javonte Smart, LSU

Dru Smith, Missouri

AJ Lawson, South Carolina

Yves Pons, Tennessee

Savion Flagg, Texas A&M



SEC Player of the Year

Keyontae Johnson, Florida



Preseason Media Poll

1. Tennessee

2. Kentucky

3. LSU

4. Florida

5. Alabama

6. Arkansas

7. Auburn

8. South Carolina

9. Ole Miss

10. Missouri

11. Texas A&M

12. Mississippi State

13. Georgia

14. Vanderbilt