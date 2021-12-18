KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Just a little more than an hour before tipoff, Tennessee announced its basketball game against in-state foe Memphis has been canceled.

According to the Tennessee basketball Twitter feed, the game has been postponed because of COVID-19 protocols within the Memphis program. The No. 18 Vols and Tigers were set to face each other at Bridgestone Arena in Nashville at noon Eastern Time on ESPN2.

Today’s Memphis-Tennessee game at Bridgestone Arena in Nashville has been canceled due to COVID-19 protocols within the Memphis program.



All tickets will be refunded via the original point-of-purchase, with processing times dependent of method of purchase. — Tennessee Basketball (@Vol_Hoops) December 18, 2021

The game was supposed to be the last in a three-game series between the schools and the 28th meeting overall. Tennessee won at Memphis during the 2018-19 season and Memphis won in Knoxville during the 2019-20 season.

Tennessee went on to say the Vols will host an intrasquad scrimmage for fans who made the trip to Music City. However, that changed. All tickets will be refunded through the original point of purchase.

When this tweet was sent, we were of the belief fans could still access the arena. That was not the case + we apologize for the confusion



Like you, we’re disappointed in today’s outcome. Y’all showed up in force. We hate to have lost an opportunity to play in front of #VolNation https://t.co/XcJh5OY2lS — Tennessee Basketball (@Vol_Hoops) December 18, 2021

The Vols will have to wait until Wednesday for their next contest. Tennessee will play host to Arizona at Thompson-Boling Arena. Tipoff is set for 7 p.m.