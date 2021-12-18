KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Just a little more than an hour before tipoff, Tennessee announced its basketball game against in-state foe Memphis has been canceled.
According to the Tennessee basketball Twitter feed, the game has been postponed because of COVID-19 protocols within the Memphis program. The No. 18 Vols and Tigers were set to face each other at Bridgestone Arena in Nashville at noon Eastern Time on ESPN2.
The game was supposed to be the last in a three-game series between the schools and the 28th meeting overall. Tennessee won at Memphis during the 2018-19 season and Memphis won in Knoxville during the 2019-20 season.
Tennessee went on to say the Vols will host an intrasquad scrimmage for fans who made the trip to Music City. However, that changed. All tickets will be refunded through the original point of purchase.
The Vols will have to wait until Wednesday for their next contest. Tennessee will play host to Arizona at Thompson-Boling Arena. Tipoff is set for 7 p.m.