KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — After a thrilling win over the SEC-leading Auburn Tigers on Saturday, the Tennessee Volunteers have reached their joint-highest place in the Associated Press Top 25 College Basketball Poll with just two games remaining in the regular season.

Tennessee came in at No. 13 in the Week 17 edition of the poll, up four spots from the previous week. It’s the team’s highest-ranking since they reached the same height after just five regular season games in November.

The new poll comes after the Vols stunned then- No. 3 Auburn 67-62 in Knoxville over the weekend. The Tigers dropped from third to fifth in the rankings after their loss to Tennessee.

This is the second time this month the Vols have downed a top-five ranked opponent. The other came when Tennessee topped the Kentucky Wildcats 76-63 on Feb. 15.

Vols’ star Kennedy Chandler was named the SEC Freshman of the Week after averaging 18 points per game in Tennessee’s wins over Auburn and Missouri.

With a record of 21-7, including 12-4 in SEC play, Tennessee has secured a first-round bye in the SEC Tournament.

The Vols travel to Athens for their final road contest of the regular season on Tuesday against Georgia. The regular season will conclude at home on March 5 against No. 14 Arkansas.

The SEC Tournament will begin on March 11 in Tampa, Florida.