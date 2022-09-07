KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – The Tennessee men’s basketball 2022-23 SEC schedule was released Wednesday and will feature the earliest start to conference play in more than 30 years.

The Southeastern Conference on Wednesday released dates for the Vols’ 18 league games. Tennessee will begin their SEC slate on Dec. 28 at Ole Miss, the earliest start to conference play since the 1989-90 season.

Tennessee will play their first home SEC game six days later when Mississippi State travels to Thompson-Boling Arena.

Kentucky will renew their rivalry with the Vols on Saturday. Jan. 14 in Knoxville and host Tennessee at Rupp Arena on Saturday, Feb. 18.

The Auburn Tigers, last year’s SEC regular season champs, will travel to Tennessee on Saturday, Feb. 4. Tennessee’s regular season will conclude on March 4 when they visit Auburn and former coach Bruce Pearl.

After Tennessee won its first SEC men’s basketball tournament title since 1979 in Tampa Bay last year, the tournament returns to the Volunteer State in 2023. Nashville’s Bridgestone Arena will host all games from March 8-12.

Before SEC play begins, the Vols will fly to the Bahamas in November to take part in the Battle 4 Atlantis, a tournament featuring teams like Kansas, USC, Wisconsin and Butler. They’ll also travel to Arizona on Dec. 17 and host Texas on Jan. 28 as part of the Big 12/SEC Challenge.

Times and television information for the 2022-23 regular-season SEC schedule will be released at a later date.

2022-23 Tennessee Men’s Basketball SEC Schedule

Wednesday Dec. 28 at Ole Miss

Tuesday Jan. 3 Mississippi State

Saturday Jan. 7 at South Carolina

Tuesday Jan. 10 Vanderbilt

Saturday Jan. 14 Kentucky

Tuesday Jan. 17 at Mississippi State

Saturday Jan. 21 at LSU

Wednesday Jan. 25 Georgia

Wednesday Feb. 1 at Florida

Saturday Feb. 4 Auburn

Wednesday Feb. 8 at Vanderbilt

Saturday Feb. 11 Missouri

Wednesday Feb. 15 Alabama

Saturday Feb. 18 at Kentucky

Tuesday Feb. 21 at Texas A&M

Saturday Feb. 25 South Carolina

Tuesday Feb. 28 Arkansas

Saturday March 4 at Auburn