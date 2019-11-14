Tennessee men’s basketball signs 3 top-40 recruits

FILE – Tennessee head coach Rick Barnes speaks during the Southeastern Conference NCAA college basketball media day, Wednesday, Oct. 16, 2019, in Birmingham, Ala. (AP Photo/Butch Dill)

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Tennessee has signed three top-40 prospects to produce a recruiting class ranked fourth nationally.

The Volunteers have added 6-foot-5 guards Keon Johnson and Jaden Springer as well as 6-6 forward Corey Walker.

Springer is the nation’s No. 16 overall prospect in his class according to composite rankings of recruiting sites compiled by 247Sports. Johnson is ranked 23rd and Walker is 36th.

Johnson is from Shelbyville, Tennessee, and attends The Webb School in Bell Buckle, Tennessee. Springer is from Charlotte, North Carolina, and attends IMG Academy in Bradenton, Florida. Walker is from Hastings, Florida, and attends Hargrave Military Academy in Chatham, Virginia.

Duke, North Carolina and Kentucky are the only schools with higher-ranked recruiting classes.

Vols coach Rick Barnes said Springer “will provide outstanding ball-handling and scoring ability.” Barnes called Johnson “one of the most explosive two-way players in the country at the high school level” and noted that Walker is “one of the most naturally gifted offensive players in this class nationwide.”

___

More AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25