Tennessee men’s basketball to face Washington in first-ever game in Canada

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – The University of Tennessee men’s basketball team will take their talents north of the border for the first time in the program’s history to take part in the James Naismith Classic this fall.

The Vols will take on the Washington Huskies on Saturday, November 16 at Scotiabank Arena, home of the NBA’s Toronto Raptors and the NHL’s Toronto Maple Leafs.

The game is part of an inaugural triple header administered by the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame to honor Dr. James Naismith, the inventor of the game of basketball and a native of Almonte, Ontario.

The event will also feature a game between Buffalo and Harvard and a matchup of Rutgers and St. Bonaventure.

“We’re appreciative of being included in the James Naismith Classic and are looking forward to competing against a really well coached Washington program that we have a lot of respect for,” Tennessee head coach Rick Barnes said. “I know from experience that these events hosted by the Naismith Hall of Fame are great experiences for our players and fans. Having the opportunity to showcase Tennessee basketball in Canada is a big deal. Canadian basketball continues to showcase tremendous growth and outstanding coaching while producing world-class players.”

The Tennessee-Washington clash is believed to be the first time a University of Tennessee athletic team has ever competed in Canada.

Tennessee has had three all-time men’s basketball lettermen from Canada (all from Ontario), most recently forward Kyle Alexander (2015-19).

Tickets for the James Naismith Classic will go on sale to the general public on Friday, May 31 via all Ticketmaster locations and the Scotiabank Arena box office. Game times and television broadcast information will be released at a later date.