KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — While it looked like Florida ran all over Tennessee and its defense, the Vols actually had more total yards of offense (387) compared to the Gators (349).

The problem wasn’t marching down the field. Instead, Head Coach Josh Heupel said the issue lies with turning those drives into touchdowns.

“The efficiency in the red zone, the lack of it – and it’s been a huge part of our success since we’ve gotten here – directly correlates to the self-inflicted wounds,” said Heupel.

Tennessee committed 10 penalties in the game, including five false starts.

“You can’t beat yourself,” added Heupel. “You’re playing a good opponent. In a boxing match, they’re going to hit you once in a while. You’ve got to hit back, but you can’t just give them free reign and when you put yourself in those types of situations, man, it’s really difficult to overcome. That’s true in the open field, but it’s really difficult when the field starts restricting. We’re capable of being better than we are. We’ve got to get there quickly.”

The Vols finished 0-3 on fourth downs and were just 1-2 in the red zone. On the other side, the Gators were a perfect 4-4 on scoring chances near the end zone.

