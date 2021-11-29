KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Inaugural seasons for college football coaches can show fans what may or may not come in the future. With Tennessee coach Josh Heupel, fans can see many positives, one for certain, he can score points, and score them fast.

With 466 points scored in the 2021 regular season, Heupel and the Vols notched the third-best scoring season in school history. Not only that, but the team scored 45 or more points in six of their 12 games, which is tied for the most in a single season with the 1993 Tennessee team.

Looking at outside comparisons, Heupel led Tennessee in turn-around fashion to the best record among Power 5 head coaches in year one with seven wins and five losses (4-4 in conference play) compared to the previous season (3-7). Next, best is South Carolina’s Shane Beamer (6-6) and Auburn’s Bryan Harsin (6-6).

If Tennessee wins their bowl game, Heupel would secure the best start as Tennessee’s head coach since Phillip Fulmer in 1993 who went 10-2 (Lane Kiffin went 7-5 in 2009 but lost in their bowl game to get to 7-6).

Tennessee will find out its bowl destination on December 5.