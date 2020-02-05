Tennessee overcomes 15-point deficit, rallies past Alabama 69-68

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WATE) – Tennessee erased a 15-point deficit to rally past Alabama 69-68 on Tuesday at Coleman Coliseum.

Alabama trailed by two points with seven seconds left in the game when Yves Pons blocked the Crimson Tide’s attempt to tie it up. Pons was immediately fouled and sank both free throws, making it a four-point game. The junior forward from France finished with 14 points, 14 rebounds and four blocks.

John Fulkerson led the way for the Vols, scoring a career-high 22 points. The junior forward from Kingsport has now scored in double figures in 15 of Tennessee’s 22 games this season.

Tennessee storms back from a 15-point deficit to take down Alabama 69-68 in Tuscaloosa.#Vols scoring leaders

Fulkerson: 22p

Bowden: 20p

Pons: 14p, 14r — Marshall Hughes (@marshallhughes) February 5, 2020

Alabama, who sank 11 3-pointers, shot 51.7% in the first half before shotting 39.3% in the second. Tennessee was 2-18 from long range but went 23-32 from the free throw line. The Vols also took advantage of Alabama’s 20 turnovers, scoring 21 points off of those mistakes.

Tennessee (13-9, 5-4 SEC) will host No. 15 Kentucky Saturday at 1 p.m. on CBS.