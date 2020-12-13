Tennessee picks up needed win over in-state rival Vanderbilt 42-17

FILE – In this Oct. 12, 2019, file photo, Tennessee head coach Jeremy Pruitt watches during the second half of an NCAA college football game against Mississippi State, in Knoxville, Tenn. The third-year coach is embracing the virtual time he gets to work with his players following the go-ahead from the Southeastern Conference. He’s also using social media to stay in touch with his current recruiting class and watching videos shot by his Vols of their personal workouts. (AP Photo/Wade Payne, File)

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE)- It’s finally over.

The Vols longest losing streak by double-digits is finally over, after Tennessee picked up a needed win in Nashville.

While it was against a Vanderbilt team that has not won a single game this season and playing with a thin roster, only 18 available scholarship players on the Commodores’ defense according to the Dawn Davenport to paint the picture, and an interim head coach who received his first opportunity at the helm today in his 34 years of coaching—a win is still a win.

True freshman Harrison Bailey made his second career start for the Vols at QB.

The game started with both teams exchanging punts on fourth down.

The Vols offense starts to wake up on the second drive of the game.

With 5:54 left in the first quarter, Harrison Bailey faked a handoff then finds a wide open Princeton Fant in the end zone, for a 6-yard touchdown pass. Fant recorded his first career touchdown. Toby Wilson took over kicking duties after Brent Cimaglia opted out for the rest of the season—making the extra point to give the Vols an early 7-0 lead with 5:54 left in the first.

Vanderbilt answered quickly after that with blown coverage leading to a Vandy touchdown. However, the following moment was history in the making. Sarah Fuller, who previously made this season as the first female to see game action in a power five conference game, made history once again. Fuller taking on kicking duties for the Commodores, made the extra point and made history as the first female to score points in a power five conference and in the SEC—tying the game 7-7.

Tennessee opened the second quarter in scoring position, however Bailey fumbled the ball and the Commodores recover. That fumble will cost them. The Commodores nail a 39-yard field goal kicked by Pierson Cooke.

J.T. Shrout checked in at quarterback following the red zone fumble by Bailey. After failing to convert on third down, it looked to be another 3 & out scenario for the Vols but they were able to finally pull off the trickery. Tennessee fakes the punt, Paxton Brooks connects with Henry To’o To’o 31 yards for the first down. However, nothing comes out of it having to punt for the second time on the drive.

Vandy drove with 8:37 left in the second quarter when Bryce Thompson comes up big. The defensive back intercepted the ball with one hand and returned it for a touchdown to give the Vols back the lead with (time) in the second quarter 14-10.

Tennessee started to finally pull away from disheveled Vanderbilt team.

With 5:52 left in the first half Shrout connected 23 yards with Velus Jones Jr. for a touchdown, the wide receiver’s second career touchdown in orange and white. Wilson nails the extra point to give the Vols the advantage 21-10.

Tennessee continued their momentum on offense. With time winding down in the first half, Shrout threw a 26-yard bullet to Jalin Hyatt for a touchdown.

It was 44 plays, 66 yards on the scoring drive to extend Tennessee’s lead 28-10 heading into the locker rooms.

The Vols scored more than 21 points for the first time since their last win on October 3 against Mizzou when Tennessee put up 35.

Bailey was under center to open the second half for the Vols, after going perfect in the passing column in the first half. Tennessee started the second half hot, with a quick drive that led to another score. The Vols got it down with 5 plays for 72 yards, capped off with an easy 20-yard touchdown run from Ty Chandler. Wilson, who ended the night 6-6 for in extra point attempts, nailed the extra point to put the Vols up 35-10 in the third quarter.

Shrout took over at quarterback in the fourth quarter. Their first drive of the final quarter ended with an interception, after Vandy’s defense picks the ball off of Shrout’s pass. The interception was only the Commodores’ second on the season.

The Commodores found the end zone again in the fourth quarter. Freshman quarterback Ken Seals connected with Ben Bresnahan for a 16-yard score. Fuller made the extra point with ease, cutting the lead 35-17.

But the Vols answered in an explosive fashion. Bailey connected with Jones Jr. for a 74 yard-touchdown pass. Wilson sailed another one through the uprights to put some more cushion in their comfy lead 42-17 with less than five minutes in the game.

Bailey completed 14-18 passes for 207 yards and two touchdowns. Shrout completed 6-13 for 90 yards and two touchdowns.

Tennessee ended with 540 total yards of offense, 328 passing yards and 212 rushing yards. Tennessee’s defense held the Commodores to 53 rushing yards and an average of 4 yards per play.

The Vols improve to 3-6 on the season, after rolling over the Commodores 42-17-finally ending the program’s longest losing skid by double digits.

Tennessee returns to Neyland next Saturday to take on No. 5 Texas A&M.