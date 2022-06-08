KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – As the No.1-ranked Tennessee baseball team prepares to host Notre Dame in the NCAA Super Regionals, three Volunteer freshman have been recognized among the best first-year players in the nation.

Freshman pitchers Chase Burns, Drew Beam and first baseman/designated hitter Blake Burke were named to the Collegiate Baseball’s 2022 Freshman All-America Team, tying a single-season program record set back in 2005.

Burns was also named Collegiate Baseball’s Co-Freshman National Player of the Year alongside NC State’s Tommy White, who broke the NCAA Division I record for most home runs in a single season by a freshman.

The Gallatin, Tennessee native has an 8-1 record and 2.69 ERA over 16 appearances, holding opposing hitters to a .216 batting average. His 98 strikeouts rank third most by a freshman in program history and are just six shy of second place.

Burns is a semifinalist for both the Golden Spikes Award and a member of the SEC All-Freshman Team. Collegiate Baseball named Burns to their All-American third team, making him the first UT freshman pitcher since R.A. Dickey in 1994 to earn All-America honors.

Drew Beam was named the SEC Freshman of the Year after posting a record of 8-1 with a 2.72 ERA in 15 starts.

Meanwhile, Burke has proven to be one of the most dangerous hitters in Tennessee’s explosive offense. He ranks fifth on the team in home runs with 14 despite recording just 91 official at-bats, tying him for the most by a freshman in school history with J.P. Arencibia (2005) and Alan Cockrell (1983).

A total of 23 players have earned Freshman All-America honors in school history, including five since head coach Tony Vitello took over in 2017.

The dynamic freshman trio will aim to help lead Tennessee to their second consecutive appearance in the College World Series. Tennessee will face off with the Fighting Irish in a three-game series beginning Friday at 6 p.m.