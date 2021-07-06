Tennessee pitcher throws Florida Gators gear in the trash

STATESBORO, GA – February 20, 2021 – Pitcher Camden Sewell #16 of the Tennessee Volunteers during the game between the Georgia Southern Eagles and the Tennessee Volunteers at J. I. Clements Stadium in Statesboro, GA. Photo By AJ Henderson / Georgia Southern Athletics

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – Tennessee junior Camden Sewell grew up in a ‘house divided’. His dad Jason was a Florida Gators fan and his mom Dixie is a Knoxville native and a lifelong Tennessee Volunteer fan.

Growing up, Camden chose to cheer for the Gators, that is until he decided to sign with Tennessee.

“Literally the day he committed he called me and said mom I’m going to need a new door key. I said did you lose yours and he said no mine is a Florida key, I can’t use it anymore” said Camden’s mom Dixie. “So we had to go to Walmart at 10 o’clock at night and get him a new lanyard and a new key.”

It didn’t stop there, at the time of his commitment Sewell had Florida bed sheets.

“The next morning I went to wake him up and his sheets were gone,” said Dixie. “My son said he wouldn’t sleep on them because they were Florida sheets so he literally bagged up everything he had in huge trash bags and got rid of them. He was all in from the beginning.”

Sewell got the chance to start against his childhood favorite team in the SEC Tournament semifinals and he shut the Gators down. Sewell pitched six shutout innings while giving up just two hits while striking out six in the Tennessee victory.

Sewell finished the season with a 4-1 record and a 2.82 ERA. He struck out 46 hitters in 51 innings of work.