KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Tennessee pitcher Seth Halvorsen will miss the beginning of the baseball season with a fracture in his throwing elbow.

“He’s going to be out a couple of months,” said Tennessee head coach Tony Vitello. “It could always be worse. He has a good attitude about it.”

Halvorsen was expected to be part of the weekend starting pitching rotation this season.

“He was probably going to be in the weekend rotation based off of experience,” said Vitello.

The junior from Plymouth, Minnesota transferred from Missouri where he was the Friday night starter for the Tigers last season.

Halvorsen was selected in the 19th round of the 2021 MLB Draft by the Philadelphia Phillies but decided to stay in school and transfer to Tennessee.

In his sophomore campaign, Halvorsen posted a 4-3 record in 14 starts, with 70 strikeouts in 72 innings pitched.