TAMPA, Florida (WATE) — Tennessee made its fourth straight SEC Tournament Semifinal appearance Saturday afternoon in Tampa, Florida. The Vols looked to get back to the SEC Tournament championship for the first time in three years. But, the Vols had to get past rival Kentucky in the team’s third meeting this season.

Tennessee freshman point guard Kennedy Chandler’s status heading into the game was uncertain following two ankle injuries in the quarterfinals but started for the Vols and opened the scoring. Chandler fed Brandon Huntley-Hatfield inside but he had trouble finishing at the rim. Fellow big man Uros Plavsic grabbed the offensive rebound and scored a second-chance bucket to give Tennessee an early, 2-0 lead. Kentucky guard Ty Ty Washington answered with a jump shot to tie it 2-2 out of the gate. Kellan Grady added to the Wildcat’s early lead by capitalizing on Huntley-Hatfield’s turnover, crashing the rim in transition to make it 4-2.

That would be the last time the Wildcats lead in the first half. Vols junior guard Josiah-Jordan James stayed hot shooting the ball from three-point range, draining back-to-back shots from distance. James went on an 8-0 run to give Tennessee a 10-4 lead at the 16:37 mark.

Wildcats big man Oscar Tshiebwe and Huntley-Hatfield exchanged dunks to make it a 12-6 game. Santiago Vescovi drained his first triple of the game to pull the Vols ahead, 15-6 at the 15:02 mark.

Kentucky made it a four-point game after going on a 6-0 run, capitalizing on a Tennessee scoring drought lasting over five minutes until Vescovi drained a shot from beyond the perimeter to keep the Vols ahead, 21-14. Tennessee ran into foul trouble, allowing Kentucky to add four points off of free throws. However, the Vols kept the advantage. Victor Bailey Jr. stepped up coming off of the bench and made a jump shot to extend UT’s lead to 29-20.

The Vols outscored the Wildcats, 8-2 heading into the break and held Kentucky to just 28% shooting from the field and 0-8 shooting from beyond the arc, to take a 33-22 lead at halftime. The Wildcat’s 22 first-half points are a season-low.

It was a back-and-forth contest out of the break until Kentucky went on a 6-0 run to pull the Wildcats within 6 points. The team’s big men contributed to the scoring, Plavsic made a jump shot followed by a layup from Tshiebwe to keep it a 6 point game, 39-33. Until Chandler sparked a Tennessee 7-0 run to extend the Vols lead, 46-33. But Kentucky kept fighting, with 8:42 left in the game the Wildcats went on a 6-0 run to make it an 8-point game, 51-43. Chandler ignited the Vols scoring 4 straight points on back-to-back layups to put the Vols up, 55-43.

Every time Kentucky made a run, Tennessee had a response.

Tennessee went on to defeat Kentucky 69-62. The Vols will face Texas A&M in the SEC Tournament Final. UT last made it to the SEC Title game in 2019.