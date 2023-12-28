ORLANDO, Fla. (AP)Tennessee quarterback Joe Milton has opted out to prepare for the 2024 NFL draft, leaving freshman Nico Iamaleava to make his first career start for the 25th-ranked Volunteers in Monday’s Citrus Bowl.

Milton announced his decision Wednesday on social media. He started his career with three seasons at Michigan before transferring to Tennessee in the spring of 2021. Initially named the Vols’ starter in August of that year, Milton got hurt early and lost the job to Hendon Hooker.

After Hooker suffered a torn ACL late last season, Milton led Tennessee to a rout of Clemson in the Orange Bowl before going 8-4 as a starter this season. Milton threw for 2,813 yards with 20 touchdowns and five interceptions while running for seven TDs.

Tennessee coach Josh Heupel said Milton has been with the Vols during preparation for the bowl as the 6-foot-5 quarterback pondered his own future. Milton will remain with the Vols through the game against No. 20 Iowa (10-3).

“They appreciate Joe, obviously, for everything that he’s done. He’s been a great teammate to everybody inside of that locker room. He’s been a great teammate to Niko as well. He’s been a part of the preparation,” Heupel said.

Iamaleava was the No. 2 overall prospect in the 2023 recruiting class, according to Rivals.com and 247Sports.com, and the No. 2 quarterback. Heupel said the Vols are excited to play with Iamaleava, who was 9 of 12 for 66 yards passing and ran for 15 yards in a win over Vanderbilt in the regular season finale.

Heupel loves Iamaleava’s competitiveness and ability to avoid repeating mistakes.

“Extremely talented. Everybody’s known that,” Heupel said. “But I love the way that he works inside of our building, and he’s got a great demeanor about him.”

