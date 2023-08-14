KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — The Associated Press preseason Top 25 college football poll was released on Monday with Tennessee at its best preseason ranking since 2016.

Tennessee was ranked on Monday at No. 12, while Texas was ranked at No. 11, its best preseason ranking since 2019 when they were ranked at No. 10.

The top 10 teams were Georgia, Michigan, Ohio State, Alabama, LSU, USC, Penn State, Florida State, Clemson, and Washington.

Overall, there are six SEC teams ranked in the preseason Top 25: Georgia, Alabama, LSU, Tennessee, Mississippi (No. 22) and Texas A&M (No. 23).

Head coach Josh Heupel said last week after the Vols’ first scrimmage of fall camp that the athletes had “a really good day” between both sides of the ball; Heupel also shared that overall, he was “pleased with their effort, strength and competitive nature.”

Tennessee Football’s regular season kicks off Saturday, Sept. 2 against Virginia in Nashville.