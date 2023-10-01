KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (AP)Tennessee wide receiver Bru McCoy underwent surgery Sunday to repair a displaced fracture of his right ankle, the university announced.

McCoy was hurt in the second quarter of the Volunteers 41-20 win over South Carolina on Saturday. He caught a pass from Joe Milton and his leg bent as he was tackled by two Gamecock defenders. His ankle was fractured and dislocated.

He was carted off the field and taken to the University of Tennessee Medical Center.

“Bru and his family appreciate all of your prayers and support over the last 24 hours and in the days ahead,” the university said in a statement announcing the surgery.

The 23-year-old had 17 catches for 217 yards and one touchdown in five games this year. He transferred to Tennessee last year after two years at Southern California. He had 52 passes for 667 yards and four touchdowns last year.

No. 22 Tennessee (4-1, 1-1 SEC) has a bye this week. The Vols return to action at home against Texas A&M (4-1, 2-0) on Oct. 14.

