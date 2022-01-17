KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Tennessee wide receiver Javonta Payton has officially declared for the NFL Draft. He announced his decision on social media on Monday.

“My time at Tennessee, although it was short, was nothing short of amazing,” Payton said on Twitter on Monday. “Being able to come home and play in my home state was a dream come true. I am so thankful to the coaching staff that believed and trusted in me. I would also like to thank all the coaches that have invested in me throughout my college career.”

Payton played five years of college football between junior college, Mississippi State and Tennessee. In his lone season on Rocky Top, he finished 3rd on the team in receiving yards finishing with 18 catches for 413 yards and six touchdowns.

“As one door closes, another one opens,” Payton said. “It has always been my dream to play at the highest level. I am excited to see what the future holds as I pursue my career in the NFL.”