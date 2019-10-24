Tennessee recruiting: Trio from Memphis commit to Vols

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Three teammates at Whitehaven High School in Memphis committed to Tennessee on Tuesday night.

Tennessee recently has made a push for all three players, according to 247Sports.com.

Inside linebackers Bryson Eason and Martavius French and outside linebacker Tamarion McDonald are verbal commitments for the 2020 class.

Eason, 6-2, 250 pounds, is a four-star prospect and is rated as the No. 11 inside linebacker prospect by the 247Sports composite. He had 22 offers.

French, 6-foot-2, 240-pound, is another four-star prospect and rated as the No. 10 inside linebacker prospect by the 247Sports.com composite. He had 17 offers and had been committed to Arkansas.

McDonald, 6-1, 218-pound, is rated a three-star prospect and the No. 34 outside linebacker by the 247Sports composite. He earlier committed to Mississippi State.