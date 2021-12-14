KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — The Tennessee Volunteers scored the first 13 points of the game and never looked back in Tuesday’s 96-52 victory over USC Upstate at Thompson-Boling Arena.

Olivier Nkamhoua led all scorers with 21 points and eight rebounds on 9/10 shooting from the floor. Freshman phenom Kennedy Chandler finished with 15 points and 10 assists, he also pulled down five rebounds in the win.

The Vols came into the game first in the country in defensive efficiency. The stellar play continued on that side of the ball on Tuesday night. The Tennessee defense stymied the Spartans holding them to 36.4% (20-55) shooting from the floor.

Every Tennessee player scored at least one point in the victory.

The Vols get back on the floor on Saturday when they take on Memphis at Bridgestone Arena in Nashville, tip off is set for noon.