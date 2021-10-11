KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — The Southeastern Conference has announced broadcast details for the 2021 edition of the storied ‘Third Saturday in October’ rivalry between the Tennessee Volunteers and Alabama Crimson Tide.

The Oct. 23 showdown between Tennessee and Alabama has been awarded the premier national broadcast slot for week 8 with the game kicking off at 7 p.m. ET on ESPN.

Tennessee will be coming off of a home game against Ole Miss before traveling to Tuscaloosa to take on Alabama. Alabama will be returning to Bryant-Denny Stadium after a road date with Mississippi State.

LSU at Ole Miss will occupy the 3:30 ET slot on CBS and South Carolina’s visit to Texas A&M will be shown on SEC Network at 7:30 ET following the conclusion of Mississippi State against Vanderbilt.

Alabama leads the series with a record of 58–37–8 all-time against the Volunteers. The Crimson Tide will look to extend their 14-game win streak against the Vols, the longest winning streak in the history of the rivalry.

Week 6 of the college season saw Texas A&M end Alabama’s streak of 100 wins over unranked teams, dating to a win over Colorado in the 2007 Independence Bowl to cap Saban’s first season.