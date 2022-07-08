KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – Tennessee‘s 2023 class of football recruits is considered the best in the Southeastern Conference by 247Sports after Shamurad Umarov, a highly-touted prospect from Georgia, announced his commitment to Tennessee on Friday.

Umarov, a four-star offensive tackle, announced his commitment to the Vols on social media. The Georgia native chose Tennessee over the Bulldogs, LSU, Auburn, and Michigan State.

The 6-6, 337-pound offensive lineman is the No. 21 overall prospect in Georgia and the 19th best offensive tackle in the Peach State according to 247Sports. Tennessee hosted Umarov for his official visit on June 24.

Umarov is the sixth four-star prospect to commit to Tennessee in the class of 2023. His decision comes on the heels of four-star athlete Cameron Seldon’s commitment to Tennessee, announcing his decision to pledge his allegiance to the orange and white on Thursday.

Tennessee’s 2023 recruiting class, headlined by five-star quarterback Nico Iamaleava, is now ranked No. 6 in the nation and the best in the SEC by 247Sports following Umarov’s commitment. The Vols surpassed Penn State and Arkansas and trail Clemson, Texas, Ohio State, and Notre Dame.