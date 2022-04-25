KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — The University of Tennessee women’s soccer team is in need of a new leader following Monday’s announcement that longtime coach Brian Pensky has been appointed head coach of the defending national champion Florida State Seminoles.

Florida State announced Monday that Pensky, the reigning SEC Coach of the Year who has led Tennessee since 2012, will take over as the Seminoles head coach following the departure of Mark Krikorian. Pensky led the Volunteers to the 2021 SEC Tournament Championship and boasted a career record of 118-58-25 in 10 years at Tennessee.

The announcement came just a month after Tennessee announced Pensky’s contract had been extended through the 2026 season. He’ll take charge of an FSU program that won the 2021 NCAA Division I Women’s Soccer Championship and has appeared in the national title game three of the past four seasons.

“Florida State’s soccer program is regarded as one of if not the best in the country and rightfully so,” said Pensky on seminoles.com. “The opportunity to be a part of this great program with the remarkable tradition is an honor. What Mark (Krikorian) did here over the last 17 years is unparalleled in our game. Simply put, he has been the best in the business.”

Over the last five seasons, Tennessee has won an SEC title, finished second in the league three times and third once while reaching the NCAA Elite 8 and Sweet 16. Pensky guided Tennessee to the 2018 NCAA quarterfinals for the first time in program history.

He will depart Knoxville following one of the most successful seasons in program history. Tennessee captured their first SEC Tournament Championship since 2008 and their 20-3-0 record stands alone as the winningest season in program history.

Tennessee became just the third SEC team to reach 20 wins in the last 20 years and the first to do so since Texas A&M in 2014. The 2021 season also saw defensive records set for the longest shutout streak in program history and total shutouts with 13.

Pensky will return to the Atlantic Coastal Conference after a decade in Tennessee. Prior to his stint on Rocky Top, he served as the head coach at the University of Maryland for seven seasons where he was named both National Coach of the Year by Soccer America and ACC Coach of the Year in 2010 after leading the Terrapins to the No.1 overall seed in the NCAA Tournament.