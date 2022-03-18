KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE)- Tennessee softball and Vol Baseball held a “signing” day for two young prospects on Thursday, making for a moment bigger than any game.

Tennessee softball head coach Karen Weekly is a champion on the field and in the community. Weekly is a nominee for, “Woman of the Year” for the Leukemia & Lymphoma Society. She is an advocate for the organization helping raise awareness and donations to help find a cure for the blood disease.

The organization reached out to her in December of 2021, asking if she would join the campaign. For Weekly, it was an easy, “yes” for many reasons.

“My older sister Christy has Non-Hodgkin’s Lymphoma. She was diagnosed in 2012 and she’s in remission and doing well. That made it very personal for me,” said Weekly.

Weekly joined the ten-week competition in which each nominee is challenged with raising the most money. Her involvement with the campaign led her to Penn Hazuda and Willow Dalton.

“You’ll do anything that you can to try and take some of the pain away, and some of the sadness away to put a smile on their face,” said Weekly.

Both Penn and Willow are four-years old. Penn loves to watch his older brother play baseball in the safety of his family’s car while Willow has taken up horse-back riding, playing the piano and singing. The two, however, share something in common, something no child, nor anyone, should endure; cancer.

“You never think it’s going to happen to you until its your child,” said Willow’s mother, Meredith Dalton. “And when its your child it will gut you. It pulls your soul out of your body.”

Willow and Penn are battling Leukemia. The two are also LLS “Boy and Girl of the Year” nominees respectively.

Weekly decided she wanted to do more than just raise donations, she wanted to build a relationship with the families. She facilitated a plan to hold a “signing” day for Willow and Penn and recruited the help of Tennessee baseball head coach Tony Vitello.

“She’s [Karen Weekly] gone well out of her way, at least since I’ve known her, to be involved in the community and that’s something we’ve kind of yearned to do since we got here,” said Vitello.

Student-athletes of the Tennessee baseball and softball program joined their respective head coaches to celebrate Willow and Penn as the two put pen to paper to officially become Vols for life.

“It means so much because he’s 4 and he has been through so much and for an organization like the University of Tennessee to show such an interest in a four-year-old little boy and to recognize how hard he’s fought is amazing,” said Penn’s mother Jessica Hazuda.

Meredith said Willow is getting healthier but recalls the day her duaghter was diagnosed with cancer.

“I had to listen to her screaming, people hauled out from the hallway, it was the first second I had after learning about her diagnosis. It’s the worst thing that’s ever happened to me,” said Dalton.

Dalton’s mother beat Hodgkin’s Lymphoma but lost her battle to Lung Cancer.

Penn’s journey has also not been easy. He was diagnosed with Leukemia on March of 24, 2021 with high-risk B-cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia. Penn has been in and out of the hospital fighting infections and suffered a seizure as a side effect from his chemo medication.

“It’s just scary not only the fact your child has cancer but the medicines that they’re treating him with can also cause him severe harm and even death,” said Hazuda.

On Thursday, the two families were able to escape the tough days for a moment and replace them with happier memories. Penn and Willow signed, “Letters of Intent”, received customized Tennessee shirts, and enjoyed music with their new teammates.

“It’s been astronomically hard and I can’t even tell you what this has done for our family. She [Willow] needs this so bad,'” said Dalton.

The relationship with their respective teams does not end here. Penn and Willow’s journey in orange and white has just begun. Weekly and Vitello plan to have the two four-year-olds around the program, in the clubhouse, at practice, and at games. Weekly said they are working on creating jerseys and Willow will even share a locker with one of the Lady Vol softball players.

To donate to the LLS click here. Once on the site, find Weekly’s photo and click on it to contribute.