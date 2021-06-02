Tennessee softball’s Rogers and Milloy earn Second Team All-America honors

STARKVILLE, MS – May 05, 2021 – Pitcher Ashley Rogers (#14) of the Tennessee Lady Volunteers during the game between the Tennessee Lady Volunteers and the Mississippi State Bulldogs at Nusz Park in Starkville, MS. Photo By Austin Perryman

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE)- Two Tennessee softball players earned All-America accolades following stellar performances for the Lady Vols this past season.

Junior starting pitcher Ashley Rogers and sophomore outfielder Kiki Milloy have been named Division I Second Team All-America by the National Fastpitch Coaches Association.

After missing the shortened 2020 season due to injury, Rogers dominated in the circle for the 2021 season. The Athens, Tenn. native ranks first in the SEC with a 1.32 ERA and in batters struck out this past season (278), including a career-high 18 K’s versus Central Michigan on February 28.

The three-time SEC Pitcher of the Week ranks fifth in the nation in wins with 25 and tossed the second-most shutouts in the SEC with eight total.

Milloy finished her sophomore campaign hitting 13 home runs and 36 RBI. The center fielder hit .360 on average and led the Lady Vols with 59 hits and 50 runs scored.

Wednesday’s selections mark Rogers and Milloy’s first-All America honors for the duo as they become the 17th and 18th Lady Vols all-time to earn NFCA All-America Honors, and the first time since 2018 teammates in orange and white have been selected in the same season.

Lady Vol softball program has now had 18 players combine for 38 total All-America honors.